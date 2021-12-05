Opinion / Columnists ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Putting a spotlight on Africa’s security architecture B L Premium

The University of Johannesburg’s Institute for Pan-African Thought & Conversation and the Sweden-based Nordic Africa Institute convened a hybrid seminar in Pretoria of largely African and European scholars in December to examine the potential influence of eight two-year rotating elected members of the UN Security Council: SA, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Niger, Sweden, Norway and Germany.

A particular focus was Africa’s security architecture, and engaging the often self-interested veto-wielding Permanent Five of the US, China, Russia, France and Britain...