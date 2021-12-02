Opinion / Columnists DAVID SHAPIRO: 50 years on the JSE Much water has flowed under the bridge in that time B L Premium

On February 1 2022, it will be 50 years since I first walked onto the trading floor of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. When my late father, Archie, reached that mark in 1983, the firm arranged a banquet in the market hall that was attended by guests from leading local and foreign institutions, an indication, at the time, of SA’s importance as an investment destination.

Regrettably, the curse of Covid-19 has prevented me from arranging even a small gathering, though I am working on inviting friends and colleagues to join me “between the chains” for tea and scones in a metaverse representation of Simmonds Street, 1887...