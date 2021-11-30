WANDILE SIHLOBO: La Niña rains herald robust agricultural activity in 2022
But attention will be on global supply chains amid travel bans and a surge of Covid-19 infections
30 November 2021 - 15:04
There is heightened uncertainty worldwide in the wake of the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron. The resultant travel bans against several Southern African countries will have a devastating effect on their tourism industries and associated businesses over the summer months, the most important revenue earners for this sector.
From the agricultural side the primary concern is the wine industry, which was in the midst of recovering from successive bans on alcohol sales since the onset of the pandemic. These precipitated the collapse of agritourism and wine route sales...
