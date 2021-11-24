Opinion / Columnists GUGU LOURIE: 4IR could help Finetown’s Nkululeko blossom like a beautiful flower The lack of internet in informal settlements is perpetuating SA's divides B L Premium

On Tuesday, I passed Finetown and wondered whether the young people of this whirring informal settlement in the south of Johannesburg will ever have access to high-speed internet.

I stopped my car and alighted to view the place like a hypercritical foreign tourist. There were shacks of different sizes lining pathways that were barely wide enough to drive through. Children were playing in the dusty patches between the houses...