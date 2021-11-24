GUGU LOURIE: 4IR could help Finetown’s Nkululeko blossom like a beautiful flower
The lack of internet in informal settlements is perpetuating SA's divides
24 November 2021 - 18:22
On Tuesday, I passed Finetown and wondered whether the young people of this whirring informal settlement in the south of Johannesburg will ever have access to high-speed internet.
I stopped my car and alighted to view the place like a hypercritical foreign tourist. There were shacks of different sizes lining pathways that were barely wide enough to drive through. Children were playing in the dusty patches between the houses...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now