KATE THOMPSON DAVY: That fourth revolution is about the four-day work week, not industrial progress
It's what workers want after the pandemic opened their eyes, and bosses would do well to fall in line

Atom Bank, a digital banking fintech based in the UK, announced this week that it had moved staff to a four-day week without cutting pay. CEO Mark Mullen told the BBC it was “inspired by the pandemic” and that it believes the move will “help improve wellbeing and retain staff”.

Though the programme is voluntary, Mullen said it “strongly reflected ... staff preferences for more flexible working”. And (my favourite bit), “Everyone is expected to stick to it. I can’t be sending my staff emails on a Friday,” he added. Leadership in action, folks! Atom is one of a small, growing group of companies that have, in my opinion, seen the light — the new world of work is here, stop fighting it...