Opinion / Columnists JOHAN STEYN: Executive education in the smart-technology era Technology and the disruption it delivers will create external forces that leaders will have little or no control over, presenting a unique challenge for them B L Premium

The smart technology era is a revolution characterised by the blending of the physical, digital and biological worlds. Artificial intelligence, robotics, the Internet of Things, 3D printing, genetic engineering, and quantum computing is spurring on the creation of products and services that are rapidly becoming more important in today's world.

All businesses, regardless of their size or sector, are affected by this revolution. Technology and the disruption it delivers will create external forces that leaders will have little or no control over, presenting a unique challenge for them. ..