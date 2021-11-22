Opinion / Columnists NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: New hope for fusion energy B L Premium

Futureworld brings you Mindbullets: News from the Future (https://mindbullets.futureworld.org/), to spark strategic thinking about leadership, innovation and digital disruption. These fictitious scenarios aim to challenge conventional mindsets and promote understanding of the future context for business.

November 19 2029: After almost a century of research and experimentation, we are on the cusp of finally harnessing the power of nuclear fusion to energise our cities. The old wisecrack, that “nuclear fusion is only a decade away, and always will be”, no longer holds true...