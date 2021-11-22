Opinion / Columnists JONATHAN COOK: We should all give job seekers a leg up People in the informal sector need small loans and mentors to guide them through basic business concepts B L Premium

Bongi (not his real name) is an enterprising young businessman. He runs vehicles between Johannesburg and Zimbabwe, owns 200 head of cattle, and has dabbled in commodity trading online. Or he did, at the moment he is a gardener.

In the past two years he has had dreadful family and business setbacks, leaving him emotionally battered and in debt. But he will bounce back with the support of acquaintances, who fortunately have resources...