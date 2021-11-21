Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Unclear messages on ‘transitory’ vs ‘permanent’ debate makes Kganyago harder to read Public statements on where the Bank stands have been a bit mixed, to say the least, but signs are that it is leaning towards ‘permanent’ inflation B L Premium

One of the more interesting observations of the Reserve Bank’s decision to raise SA’s borrowing costs for the first time in three years came from a person in the market who pointed to the global context in which it happened.

How is it, the person wondered, that developed economies that have staged faster recoveries both in GDP growth and employment have been so desperate to keep interest rates on hold near record lows, and yet SA is eager to do the opposite?..