GAVIN RICH: Outfoxed by Jones but defeat not a disaster for Boks
Real bits of genius came in variations brought to England’s attacking game
21 November 2021 - 18:36
Most South Africans don’t like Eddie Jones and he’s not loved by the English media but the Springboks should take Saturday’s defeat at Twickenham on the chin and admit this was one occasion where they were outsmarted by one of the wiliest foxes in the business.
The match could have gone either way and the Boks would have ended the game feeling they should have won it. They did leave too many points on the table, too many scoring opportunities were wasted...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now