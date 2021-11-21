Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Outfoxed by Jones but defeat not a disaster for Boks Real bits of genius came in variations brought to England’s attacking game B L Premium

Most South Africans don’t like Eddie Jones and he’s not loved by the English media but the Springboks should take Saturday’s defeat at Twickenham on the chin and admit this was one occasion where they were outsmarted by one of the wiliest foxes in the business.

The match could have gone either way and the Boks would have ended the game feeling they should have won it. They did leave too many points on the table, too many scoring opportunities were wasted...