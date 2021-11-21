ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Support for Cecil Rhodes by Oxford’s Biggar beggars belief

It is hard to imagine in this era of Black Lives Matter that there are still diehard defenders of Cecil Rhodes, the racist 19th-century British imperialist who I “tried” in an imaginary African afterlife in a 2021 novella The Trial of Cecil John Rhodes.

Yet Oxford University theology professor Nigel Biggar has recently made a career out of defending Rhodes’s atrocities and attacking what he deems to be politically correct “woke” academics and activists.

In a March 2016 article in the conservative Standpoint magazine, “Rhodes, Race and the Abuse of History”, Biggar demonised as “zealots” Oxford University’s Rhodes Must Fall student-led movement, which called for the removal of Rhodes’s statue from Oriel College.

He flippantly tried to justify the archimperialist’s describing of nonwhites as “the most despicable specimens of human beings” by noting that Rhodes made this comment at 24 years old, and “young men often say reckless things”. Biggar then goes on to note that the man who pursued a scorched-earth policy in contemporary Zimbabwe in the 1880s and 1890s — in which his white mercenaries burnt kraals, raped women, plundered cattle and stole 9-million square kilometres of African real estate — “had a record of good relations with individual Africans”, condemning instead the “abominable practices of the Zulu and Ndebele”.

Our pseudoscientific eugenicist then tells us that “Rhodes thought that blacks were generally inferior, but in terms of cultural development, not biology. He believed they could become civilised.” Using the racist trope of “the noble savage”, Biggar reassures us that blacks can be brought up to the “civilised” standards of whites who are massacring and looting in the name of racial superiority.