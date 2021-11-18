Opinion / Columnists BRIAN KANTOR: SA should emulate the UAE by starting a Dubai experiment In economic policy as in cricket measured risks need to be taken, the World Cup in the United Arab Emirates teaches us B L Premium

The T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) produced exciting fare. The financial future of cricket and cricketers lies in mastering the shortest formats. No longer will boys and girls be taught how to defend the good length ball — rather how to hit it over the boundary. What bowlers should be taught is more uncertain.

In cricket as in life the higher the expected return the more risk will be taken. The risk in cricket is getting out — the potential reward (return) are the runs scored per ball. The fewer the balls on offer the more risk will be taken. To win a 20-over contest a score of 180 would usually be a winning one. That is equal to an expected return of 1.6 runs per ball faced. A 50-over game would require 300 runs or a run-a-ball expected return, and a Test match with a large number of balls is likely to be won scoring at three per over or achieving a return of 0.5 runs per ball or less. Every reason for batters to take on much less risk and bowlers more...

...