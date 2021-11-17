PETER BRUCE: At last, some localised competition for Patel’s policies
17 November 2021 - 18:03
Like manna in columnist heaven, an innocent document lands. “The Siren Song of Localisation” it is it called, with the subtitle “Why localisation policy will not lead to industrialisation”.
It is sad that in 2021 such work even needed to be done. But our government is off up the garden path with wild promises of a new, shining industrial upland if only we would stop importing stuff and make it ourselves. It is a dangerous and wasteful fantasy...
