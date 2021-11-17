NICOLE FRITZ: Slide into spite takes us deeper into the mire
The low turnout at the recent local government elections underlines how little is vested in our public life
17 November 2021 - 14:38
A noted human rights lawyer with an influential social media presence has, in recent days, taken to posting on Twitter images and facts relating to Auschwitz, with the comment: “This was a crime against humanity.”
Posted just days after the demise of FW de Klerk and renewed debate on social media platforms as to whether apartheid constituted a crime against humanity, it is hard not to assume these comments are anything other than this particular lawyer’s determination that apartheid does not so qualify...
