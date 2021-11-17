MAMOKETE LIJANE: Three investment challenges Africa needs to overcome
The continent must tackle debt servicing, unsustainable tax bases and the stalled African growth story
17 November 2021 - 19:44
While Africa represents one of the last true frontier investment markets, three core headwinds need to be faced if the continent is to realise its potential as an investment destination of choice.
This was a key theme that came out of the recent Absa macro conference entitled “Sustainably securing Africa’s tomorrow today”, an event that brought together globally recognised thought leaders to discuss sustainable investing on the continent...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now