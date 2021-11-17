Opinion / Columnists MAMOKETE LIJANE: Three investment challenges Africa needs to overcome The continent must tackle debt servicing, unsustainable tax bases and the stalled African growth story B L Premium

While Africa represents one of the last true frontier investment markets, three core headwinds need to be faced if the continent is to realise its potential as an investment destination of choice.

This was a key theme that came out of the recent Absa macro conference entitled “Sustainably securing Africa’s tomorrow today”, an event that brought together globally recognised thought leaders to discuss sustainable investing on the continent...