YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Only rebuilding trust can stop us sleepwalking into conflict
A decision-making process that is transparent and shows results would go a long way
16 November 2021 - 15:56
“We need to strengthen the trust between citizens and elected representatives through competence, integrity, performance and delivery,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said when the results of the November 1 local government elections were announced.
Building trust in institutions has been an important theme for the Ramaphosa administration, which recently released an in-depth report entitled “Trust in Government”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now