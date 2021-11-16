MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Vermentino and marsanne among novel wines staking their claim
There are now great-quality tipple made from varieties that were obscure a decade ago
16 November 2021 - 14:05
In the not-so-distant days of the 1970s, SA wine drinkers had about as much choice in choosing grape varieties as purchasers of Henry Ford’s Model Ts. The white wine scene was dominated by chenin blanc, often disguised in blends bearing grand names such as “premier grand cru”.
Of course, there was colombard and clairette blanche, some palomino, a little harslevelu and fernao pires. The most upmarket you could go was crouchen blanc, sold at the time as “riesling”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now