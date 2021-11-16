Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Vermentino and marsanne among novel wines staking their claim There are now great-quality tipple made from varieties that were obscure a decade ago B L Premium

In the not-so-distant days of the 1970s, SA wine drinkers had about as much choice in choosing grape varieties as purchasers of Henry Ford’s Model Ts. The white wine scene was dominated by chenin blanc, often disguised in blends bearing grand names such as “premier grand cru”.

Of course, there was colombard and clairette blanche, some palomino, a little harslevelu and fernao pires. The most upmarket you could go was crouchen blanc, sold at the time as “riesling”...