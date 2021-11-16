Opinion / Columnists GRACELIN BASKARAN: SA could face carrot-and-stick approach over just energy transition Neither $8.5bn from the US and Europe nor the risk of restrictions is likely to cause immediate political change B L Premium

The excitement was palpable when the Just Energy Transition Partnership — a deal that includes $8.5bn in grants and concessional financing over the next five years — was announced. Financed by the US, Britain, France, Germany and the EU, the deal was an example of what co-ordination between historically pollution-heavy and emerging economies could look like.

The funding is designed to support the following goals:..