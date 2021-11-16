Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Compound annual growth rate explains high Clicks rating Retailer’s 10-year contribution to total shareholder return is an impressive 24.5% B L Premium

An enduring mystery is why certain shares retain exceptionally rarefied ratings despite mediocre earnings growth.

A case in point is Clicks, which is the second-most highly rated share in the retail sector of the JSE after Dis-Chem with a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) of 36.2 times, despite returning turnover growth of 10.2% and headline earnings per share (Heps) growth of 3.2% in the year to August...