Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: ANC becomes chief scapegoat herder in its theatre of blame The party is trying to put distance between itself and Eskom, crossing its arms and bleating about the state utility B L Premium

Just a fortnight after it tried to pass yet another buck and rolled its clown car into a ditch, the ANC has launched its campaign for 2024 with the slogan “It Wasn’t Me Because I Wasn’t There, And Even If I Was, I Didn’t Do It, It Was Bigger Boys, I Don’t Know Their Names, They Were Gone Before You Came But I Swear It Happened”.

I’m exaggerating, of course. That could never be an ANC slogan because if someone on the ANC national executive committee is going to read that many words all in a row, they damned well better start with “burn after reading” and end with “full indemnity from prosecution”...