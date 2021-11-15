HILARY JOFFE: Godongwana’s policy statement leaves many questions
The problem with the the budget’s complicated growth arithmetic is that has to cut the deficit and the debt
15 November 2021 - 19:36
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana spoke in his budget speech last week of “enabling long-term growth by narrowing the budget deficit and stabilising debt”.
In theory the case for curbing the debt burden to unlock investment and growth in the economy is clear. In practice, the relationship between SA’s fiscal policy stance and its growth prospects is more complicated, and the budget leaves many questions...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now