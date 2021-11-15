Opinion / Columnists HILARY JOFFE: Godongwana’s policy statement leaves many questions The problem with the the budget’s complicated growth arithmetic is that has to cut the deficit and the debt B L Premium

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana spoke in his budget speech last week of “enabling long-term growth by narrowing the budget deficit and stabilising debt”.

In theory the case for curbing the debt burden to unlock investment and growth in the economy is clear. In practice, the relationship between SA’s fiscal policy stance and its growth prospects is more complicated, and the budget leaves many questions...