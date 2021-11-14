LUKANYO MNYANDA: Godongwana sticks to his BIG guns
Finance minister steadfastly rejects the narrative that a cash-flush government can afford a basic income grant
14 November 2021 - 20:10
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s first medium-term budget policy statement was boring enough. In SA’s case this is good, pointing to how he skilfully guided the market in the three months after taking office. He has been consistent and disciplined in his messaging.
It is hard to know whether, when he wrote an article for Business Day in late-July, Godongwana knew that just more than a month later he would be appointed finance minister, the standout announcement in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle. Perhaps he was indeed speaking out of conviction, because the message has hardly changed — he was singing the same tune on Thursday...
