WANDILE SIHLOBO: Rising farming input costs are partly cushioned by higher agricultural commodity prices

At the start of every agricultural production season one of the major concerns for farmers is weather conditions over the course of the period and how these will affect yield. But for the 2021/22 season another important concern that has been on farmers’ radar: rising input costs, specifically fertilisers and agrochemicals.

As I have recently indicated, these input product prices are largely driven by supply constraints in key fertiliser-producing countries such as China, India, the US, Russia and Canada. Rising shipping costs and oil and gas prices have also been contributing factors, with firmer global demand from an expanding agricultural sector...