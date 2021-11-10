Opinion / Columnists MARK BARNES: The rot can be stopped if we rise above our differences Survival depends on setting aside party loyalties in the name of doing whatever has to be done B L Premium

After the event everyone will tell you that you could have seen it coming. Like a building, you hardly notice it until it’s there — bankruptcy just happens, boom! You’re bust. You won’t know you’ve reached the bottom until you either fall off the edge or turn around, just in time, to avoid it.

Bankruptcy itself is an event, but it is also the last act of a long process, a gradual decay with a precipitous ending. It may be just that last creditor that can’t (or won’t) wait any longer, or that debtor who doesn’t pay, and you’re gone...