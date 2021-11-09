JOHAN STEYN: This is how AI is fighting the climate change battle
AI applications can help with the design of more energy-efficient buildings, expansion of energy storage and grid placement optimisation by incorporating solar and wind energy
09 November 2021 - 13:38
Nuclear war, climate change and technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI) are among the most serious threats to humanity. According to the UN Environment Programme, climate change affects 80% of the planet’s land surface and 85% of its population.
In the spirit of keeping your enemies close, I'm wondering if humanity can use one threat to combat another? Storms, wildfires and droughts caused by climate change can be predicted and mitigated using AI and digital tools. ..
