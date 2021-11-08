TOM EATON: Mayor, mayor on the wall, who’s the partiest of them all
08 November 2021 - 19:43
It takes a genuinely special sort of theatrical awfulness to top Jacob Zuma’s latest assault on our intelligence and morale, as he simultaneously plays the feudal overlord and the harmless moron by calling on his vassals to seize back control of the ANC even as he asks someone to explain “what went wrong” in last week’s election.
Certainly, there are some strong contenders. Reading the news on Monday required some unusually aggressive mental splitting, as Temba Bavuma’s excellent leadership shared space with the news that Athol Williams, a whistle-blower at the Zondo commission, has fled the country in fear of his life...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now