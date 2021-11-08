NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas under Mother Cricket’s skirts found another way to exit early
Had team management paid better attention to run rate, SA might still have been in the World Cup
08 November 2021 - 18:37
On March 3 2003, Mark Boucher played a solid forward defensive shot to the last ball of the 45th over of a one-day international against Sri Lanka in light drizzle at Kingsmead having earlier hit the bowler, Muttiah Muralitharan, for six to help reach the rain-reduced target of 229.
The umpires took the players from the field, the Durban skies didn’t clear for the rest of the night, the SA changing room was awash with the horror of their misread of the newly introduced Duckworth Lewis method for resolving rain-affected matches. The contest was declared a tie and SA had found another way to exit a World Cup. ..
