NEIL MANTHORP: Proteas under Mother Cricket's skirts found another way to exit early Had team management paid better attention to run rate, SA might still have been in the World Cup

On March 3 2003, Mark Boucher played a solid forward defensive shot to the last ball of the 45th over of a one-day international against Sri Lanka in light drizzle at Kingsmead having earlier hit the bowler, Muttiah Muralitharan, for six to help reach the rain-reduced target of 229.

The umpires took the players from the field, the Durban skies didn’t clear for the rest of the night, the SA changing room was awash with the horror of their misread of the newly introduced Duckworth Lewis method for resolving rain-affected matches. The contest was declared a tie and SA had found another way to exit a World Cup. ..