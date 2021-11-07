Opinion / Columnists PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Zoom out of the budget to see context B L Premium

Events regarding the budget and medium-term budget policy statement lead to a kind of political madness.

There is an expectation — raised in various places in the past week, such as in the cabinet statement — that somehow this is a chance to lay out economic policy and solve issues holding back the recovery. “The [medium-term budget policy statement] is a call to action for all sectors of society.” This seems to miss the current context the budget fits in...