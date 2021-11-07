Opinion / Columnists Badger MICHAEL AVERY: Lopsided tax scoreboard raises questions B L Premium

"Why so little dissent among Supreme Court of Appeal judges when it comes to tax matters? Is Cyril getting too comfortable having the army in his corner? These are the pertinent questions asked by financial journalist and broadcaster Michael Avery in his debut Badger column. A protege of the late great David Gleason, Avery researches and produces BDTV's Business Watch daily, hosts a radio show on HOT 102.7 FM, researches and presents Business Talk on BusinessTech, and writes for Gleason Publications' quarterly Catalyst private equity magazine. Look out for his Badger column weekly.

“Egg, come, we’re going to see Dave King, you know who he is, right? Grab your coat.” I can still hear David Gleason’s exigent tone ringing in my ears as I think back on where my journalism journey began, working as a “Girl Friday” in Gleason’s boutique publishing company, which still bears his name...