Opinion / Columnists ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Superstars fostered antiracism in golden age of West Indian cricket B L Premium

SA cricketer Quinton de Kock’s politically inept decision not to “take the knee” as an antiracism gesture before the recent T20 Cricket World Cup game against the West Indies forces us to recall a golden age of West Indian dominance of the sport, when cricketing superstars championed antiracism.

Caribbean players had traditionally been derided as entertaining “Calypso cricketers”, lacking discipline and prone to buckling under pressure. The greatest generation of West Indian cricketers of 1976-1995 shattered this myth, reigning supreme during an era of decolonisation struggles in Southern Africa. The West Indies won the Cricket World Cup in 1975 and 1979, before losing their third consecutive final in 1983...