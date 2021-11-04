Opinion / Columnists STEPHEN CRANSTON: Lindsell Train’s buy-and-hold strategy offers SA investors long-term returns Fund invests in sports franchises but the backbone is consumer brand businesses B L Premium

Peter Lynch’s stratospheric performance at the Fidelity Magellan Fund was as much part of the 1980s as shoulder pads and Spandau Ballet. Lynch had a simple way of picking shares: if the public liked the product the share undoubtedly had growth potential.

The Bostonian was the first American investor to see the potential of Anita Roddick’s cosmetics chain The Body Shop, when his compatriots still thought it was a panel beater. ..