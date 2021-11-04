KEVIN MCCALLUM: Something extraordinary even for a man who’s seen it all
Seeing his son Kyle play for Scotland ‘is unreal’ for the well-travelled Rory Steyn
04 November 2021 - 15:24
Rory Steyn has seen a lot of great moments in his life, most of them in sport. He was at the side of Nelson Mandela when he got inaugurated as president, a trusted head of his security detail for many years.
He was sitting on the All Black bench at the 1995 Rugby World Cup final on a day when hope seemed strong and the future bright. He has probably been to more sports events than you and I as part of his security business. ..
