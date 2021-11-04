Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: On the DA’s election result DA governments are not the problem: it is the party’s inability to translate performance and policy into votes B L Premium

There are two ways of looking at the DA’s result in this election: the first is holistically, in terms of the organisation and its long-term mission to establish itself as the next national government.

Seen in this light, the election was terrible. The DA will have delivered its worst local government performance since 2006 (16.3%). Only its ability to deliver different governments, in key places, can be pointed to as a contemporary success; and even here it has been forced to rely on partners in many places, rather than being able to govern outright as it done in the past (particularly in the Western Cape)...