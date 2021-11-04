CHRIS THURMAN: Thought-provoking images shake up how we see Makhanda
04 November 2021 - 13:59
The local government election results have offered a salient reminder: though high-level “national” conversations about party politics and ideology dominate analysis of SA’s governance crisis, to gain an understanding of voting patterns in any given ward or municipality you need to have a sense of place.
That is to say, you must be familiar with the complexities of intersecting social and economic dynamics particular to a community or communities; you must take account of specific geographies and microhistories, which will as often as not resist the common narratives about that place. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now