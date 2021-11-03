Opinion / Columnists

MICHAEL FRIDJHON: The many travels of a ‘Viking in the Vineyard’

Peter Vinding-Diers’ autobiography is rich in detail about the people and events that have shaped the wine world

03 November 2021

On first appearances, an autobiography entitled Viking in the Vineyard may pique your curiosity. It has a memorable quality to it, but it’s unlikely to inspire you to take it off the bookshelf, less still open a copy and begin reading.

There may be millions of books which pass unnoticed for this — or many other — reasons. The difference here is that of most of my life in the wine industry the name of its author — Peter Vinding-Diers — has popped up in the most unlikely places...

