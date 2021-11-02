Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Daunting task of distribution a bigger problem than growth Tens of thousands of jobless people still live under conditions and in places exactly where they have for more than 27 years B L Premium

I wrote this column on Monday, at least 24 hours before it needed to be submitted. It was lunchtime on election day, and I had no idea which party was in the lead or who would win anywhere in the multiplicity of metros and municipalities.

I could say I don’t really care who wins or loses, but that would be irresponsible citizenship. I could say I want the party that “gets things done” to win, but it seems selective of where and for whom it gets things done. I could say I want the “party that liberated us” to win, but that song has started sounding more and more like Szomorú vasárnap — the Hungarian Suicide Song...