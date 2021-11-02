Opinion / Columnists GRACELIN BASKARAN: Cheap, clean power will make a real difference to people’s lives Affordability of basic services is important to constituents, and renewable energy could drastically reduce costs B L Premium

As SA’s local elections wrapped up on Monday evening, two things became evident. First, voter turnout was much lower than hoped for. And second, even by midday on Monday, as I took care of my own errands in Johannesburg and talked with residents, many still didn’t know who to vote for. The question that lingered was “Will anything change?”

Central to frustrations is the shortage of electricity that has plagued us day and night. In the load-shedding forecast recently released by Eskom, blackouts are likely to be a significant part of our day-to-day lives for the next 18 months. Level 4 load-shedding in the days leading up to the election wasn’t a convincing signal that the status quo will be disrupted...