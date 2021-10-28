Opinion / Columnists STEPHEN CRANSTON: Fund managers fail clients by not making the most of good years Over the past 12 months the classic 60%/40% split between equities and bonds would have achieved a demanding 18.9% B L Premium

We can follow our unit trust investments on a daily basis. Exchange traded funds are repriced throughout the day. But we still have to wait a few weeks to see the returns from our segregated pension fund investments.

For many of us these are our most important investments. There has been an explosion of options that take a building block approach. This assigns different managers for asset classes such as domestic equity, sovereign bonds and cash, even down to a 1.5% allocation to international venture capital...