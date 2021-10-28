Opinion / Columnists BHEKINKOSI KHUZWAYO: Investing in global equity markets — a differentiated source of return South Korean equities are a prime example of a market with a good economic climate plus favourable investor sentiment B L Premium

Changes to regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act have allowed retirement funds to invest an ever-increasing proportion of their assets in offshore markets. This is a positive development in diversifying the sources of return for these funds. The primary objective remains outperformance of a global equity benchmark.

We believe that equity markets that outperform are likely to have three ingredients:..