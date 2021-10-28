BHEKINKOSI KHUZWAYO: Investing in global equity markets — a differentiated source of return
South Korean equities are a prime example of a market with a good economic climate plus favourable investor sentiment
28 October 2021 - 19:06
Changes to regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act have allowed retirement funds to invest an ever-increasing proportion of their assets in offshore markets. This is a positive development in diversifying the sources of return for these funds. The primary objective remains outperformance of a global equity benchmark.
We believe that equity markets that outperform are likely to have three ingredients:..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now