PETER BRUCE: Tread lightly around our banks, they're fragile The last thing SA needed right now was an angry attack on the Reserve Bank from inside the sector

Back in the day, as editor of Business Day, I learnt a valuable lesson about banks in SA. It was 2002 and a liquidity crisis (what else?) in the medium-sized banks was building up.

Banks look big and strong but they’re also privileged and fragile. It’s a confidence thing. In fact, more than 20 banks have either failed, vanished or been rescued here since just 1990 — remember Corpcapital Bank, Old Mutual Bank, PSG Investment Bank, African Merchant Bank, BOE Bank, Saambou and Unibank just for starters?..