PETER BRUCE: Tread lightly around our banks, they’re fragile
The last thing SA needed right now was an angry attack on the Reserve Bank from inside the sector
27 October 2021 - 17:17
Back in the day, as editor of Business Day, I learnt a valuable lesson about banks in SA. It was 2002 and a liquidity crisis (what else?) in the medium-sized banks was building up.
Banks look big and strong but they’re also privileged and fragile. It’s a confidence thing. In fact, more than 20 banks have either failed, vanished or been rescued here since just 1990 — remember Corpcapital Bank, Old Mutual Bank, PSG Investment Bank, African Merchant Bank, BOE Bank, Saambou and Unibank just for starters?..
