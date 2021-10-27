Opinion / Columnists MARK BARNES: Voting is about deciding which party to trust with your money Citizens pay about a third of their income to the government, so grab the chance to have a say on how it is spent B L Premium

Next week we vote. Vote with your rand. We may be voting for who will represent us locally, but many of the agendas are national in the aggregate. We are voting for individuals and teams to serve on our local municipal councils, but we are guided by party policies and manifestos.

Whichever way you may see it, we are ultimately deciding who to give our money to. On average, individual taxpayers pay about a third of their income over to the government in taxes — a few pay much more, and many pay much less, but pay we do. I support paying taxes, but I’d like to have more say on how that money is spent. I am sure I am not alone...