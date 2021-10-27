GUGU LOURIE: Shoprite makes furtive moves into digital banking
The retailer has linked its Xtra Savings rewards programme to its Money Market offering
27 October 2021 - 16:35
To be successful, the bank of the future will need to embrace emerging technology, remain flexible and adopt evolving business models, as well as put customers at the centre of every strategy.
Consulting firm Deloitte argues that the future of banking will look very different from today. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now