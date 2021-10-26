CHRIS GILMOUR: What went wrong for Pick n Pay and right for Shoprite?
What has become clear over the long term is that Shoprite has been more consistent in turnover, margin and earnings growth than Pick n Pay
26 October 2021 - 19:12
It might seem hard to believe at current share prices, but there was a time not so long ago that Pick n Pay and Shoprite were of comparable size, based on their relative turnovers.
Fifteen years ago, in 2006, Pick n Pay had a turnover of R36.7bn, while Shoprite’s turnover was R33.5bn. However, in the intervening years, Shoprite’s turnover has grown 11.3% compounded to the current figure of R168.03bn, while Pick n Pay’s turnover has only grown 6.4% compounded over the same period, to a current annual figure of R93.1bn. ..
