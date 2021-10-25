Sibanye doubles down on green metals
Leading PGM producer is in talks to buy two Brazilian mining firms in reported R14.7bn deal
In a potentially high-stakes bet on the global energy transition and surging demand for metals used in the making of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, Sibanye-Stillwater is in talks to buy two Brazilian mining companies.
Sibanye, which has grown rapidly from a small gold mining company spun off from Gold Fields to one the world’s biggest miners of platinum group metals (PGM), has been looking for the new streams of income in recent years, acknowledging an accelerating shift towards environmentally friendly business practices amid regulatory and investor pressure. ..
