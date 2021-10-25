Opinion / Columnists NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: E-cars stay in the slow lane Start the electric car revolution without me B L Premium

Futureworld brings you Mindbullets: News from the Future (https://mindbullets.futureworld.org/), to spark strategic thinking about leadership, innovation and digital disruption. These fictitious scenarios aim to challenge conventional mindsets and promote understanding of the future context for business.

October 21 2026: Yes, I know. When Tesla stock shot up six years ago, making Elon Musk the world’s richest person, we all thought the market was prescient, and that the age of cyber trucking had finally arrived. Electric cars were going to be the next big thing, and soon...