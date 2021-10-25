Opinion / Columnists CLAIRE BISSEKER: A dash of Coleman’s mustard fires up the orthodoxy B L Premium

The spat between Colin Coleman, the former Goldman Sachs CEO for Sub-Saharan Africa, and a clutch of local economists has been entertaining. After all, it’s not every day that young, black economists call a scion of white monopoly capital “populist”.

However, the issues being ventilated are deeply serious and critical to whether SA embarks on a sustainable growth path or spirals ever downwards...