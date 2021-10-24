MICHAEL MORRIS: Ramaphosa is big on promises but running out of time to act
24 October 2021 - 20:45
When the ANC promises that “we will do better”, the question that leaps to mind is, better at what?
The record suggests that the governing party’s chief accomplishment is stringing people along, and — whether one acknowledges it grudgingly or not — it’s nothing short of impressive that it continues to succeed. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now