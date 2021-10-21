Opinion / Columnists STEPHEN CRANSTON: Change in store as 10X aims to give clients more say New CEO sees the future of 10X as being the provider of a passive core and letting clients decide on which active funds they want B L Premium

Tobe Hooper directed the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but the shareholders of 10X aren’t expecting drama on this scale from their new CEO Tobie van Heerden.

But there is a significant change in the business model. Under founder Steven Nathan, 10X was all about being the cheapest. Nathan was a purist follower of his hero, Jack Bogle of Vanguard, who started the first index fund. He believed that by cutting out costs — the largest of which was the 100 basis points usually paid to intermediaries — clients could end up with a 40% larger pot when they retire. Yet as the SA market is dominated by intermediaries, 10X has accumulated a relatively modest R17bn. It is profitable but only just...