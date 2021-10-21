JONNY STEINBERG: From the sacred to the profane: SA’s voting ritual
21 October 2021 - 13:58
On municipal election day 15 years ago, in March 2006, I was working in an outlying village in Lusikisiki in the old Transkei. I had been visiting periodically for two years by then, and most villagers knew me by name or by sight.
That morning, when I greeted the young man who worked with me, he looked at me askance, the wariness in his eyes unmasked. “Where will you vote?” he asked. “My ward is in Johannesburg,” I replied. “I will not be able to vote.” He took this in and said nothing, his disapproval quite obvious. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now