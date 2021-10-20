KHAYA SITHOLE: Will we ever weed out the wiles of the wealthy?
Calls for an era of transparency are getting louder, but the rich have the means to devise new ways to hide their moolah
20 October 2021 - 14:55
From the Panama to the Pandora papers, the veil of secrecy around international transactions remains a problem.
In an age of widening inequality and the perennial squeeze on the low-income and middle-class citizens across the globe, the question of fairness is an ongoing social conversation. The age-old patterns of capital and wealth accumulation — which sees a fraction of society, sometimes referred to as the 1%, commanding an extraordinary share of global income and wealth — has always attracted criticism and derision...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now