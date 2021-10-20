Opinion / Columnists KHAYA SITHOLE: Will we ever weed out the wiles of the wealthy? Calls for an era of transparency are getting louder, but the rich have the means to devise new ways to hide their moolah B L Premium

From the Panama to the Pandora papers, the veil of secrecy around international transactions remains a problem.

In an age of widening inequality and the perennial squeeze on the low-income and middle-class citizens across the globe, the question of fairness is an ongoing social conversation. The age-old patterns of capital and wealth accumulation — which sees a fraction of society, sometimes referred to as the 1%, commanding an extraordinary share of global income and wealth — has always attracted criticism and derision...